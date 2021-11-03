TORTOLA — Falling ceiling tiles and lights at the largest primary school in the British Virgin Islands kept students and teachers out of classrooms and sent learning back online Monday.
In a stroke of luck, the facility was empty when the collapse occurred. Althea Scattliffe Primary School officials discovered the problem early Monday as the school was set to reopen after a teacher sickout Friday.
A message to parents on the school’s social media page called the situation an “unforeseen maintenance emergency” as it was announced that classes will be held online for the remainder of the week.
Education Minister Natalio Wheatley told reporters Monday outside the House of Assembly that he was informed about the situation earlier in the day, saying ceiling tiles came down from the structure holding them up, as it seems that the roof had been “severely compromised.”
“Something like this is not new. Althea Scatliffe is one of the oldest buildings in the territory, it is certainly crumbling and some major works have to be done there,” he said. “But the reality is that most of these challenges have been ongoing for a number of years. The hurricanes exacerbated the challenge and we need the resources to get it fixed.”
According to Wheatley, situations will “keep popping up because we have a crumbling infrastructure,” he said noting that “the school infrastructure is very old” and “has not been maintained for many years.”
Solving the problem “is going to require money,” Wheatley said.
On Sunday, In addressing last week’s sickouts at Elmore Stoutt junior and senior high schools and Althea Scatliffe, Willard, Wheatley, Francis Lettsome, Joyce Samuel and Leonora Delville primary schools, Wheatley said that among the BVI Teachers Union’s demands is maintenance of school facilities, including the remediation of mold. On Monday, teachers at the Claudia Creque Educational Center on Anegada joined in the job action.
The education minister said that he will be seeking $2 million in the upcoming budget to overhaul of schools.
“Our school infrastructure is very old and buildings have been poorly maintained over a number of years,” he said. “The poor condition of the schools has been exacerbated by the flood and hurricanes of 2017, which compromised the integrity of many of our schools. Immediately following these storms, very little was done to properly remediate these structures beyond some patchwork done to get the schools open. Since joining the ministry, we have been seeking to address these concerns, including the refurbishment of the L. Adorothy Turnbull Building, the Bregado Flax Educational Centre, and major repairs on Leonora Delville, Alexandrina Maduro, Ivan Dawson, Ebenezer Thomas, and the Virgin Islands School of Technical Studies.”
This year alone, he said, nearly $1 million has been spent to maintain schools and remove mold.