Coral Bay native Derron Jordan’s dedication to his community and his willingness to always lend a helping hand are being recognized this year in a highly visible and meaningful way — the St. John Celebration Village will be named in his honor.
Jordanville, which officially opens at 6 tonight, will serve as the entertainment hub leading up to Monday’s grand parade and subsequent fireworks to conclude the first in-person Celebration held since the pandemic.
“Derron has been my go-to guy from my Parks and Rec days; that’s how long we’ve been working together,” said St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve. “Whatever issues or maintenance assistance I might need, I could always rely on him to lend a helping hand. There’s never a time I could remember him telling me no.”
Jordan has been equally as helpful to the Division of Festivals, and previously to the St. John Festival and Cultural Organization. He’s the director of roads for the Public Works Department, which is responsible for numerous St. John Celebration tasks, including constructing stages and the governor’s viewing platform.
“Everything we ask Derron to do during carnival time, he’s always there with no fuss,” Division of Festivals Assistant Director Leona Smith said. “You could call him for anything and he’s always there. He’s a hands-on person. Over the years, he’s been really instrumental in preparing for carnival.”
Jordan’s readiness for service extends beyond carnival events and is evident year-round, Smith added.
Jordan, 39, grew up in Coral Bay and attended the Guy H. Benjamin school, followed by Julius E. Sprauve School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. He earned a business marketing degree from the University of Hartford in Connecticut, and remained in that state until he moved back to his home island in 2008. That same year, he started working with Public Works.
“I wanted to do something for the community,” said Jordan. “Every day we’re maintaining the roads, cleaning out guts, patching potholes, and just helping everybody out and putting a smile on everyone’s faces.”
As the director of roads on an island where residents have a lot to say about the road conditions, Jordan has one word of advice: patience.
“Everything takes time,” he said. “I’m working on it.”
Jordan shared that one of his goals in life was to be chosen as the Village honoree. He said he was surprised and honored upon learning that Village would bear his name this year.
“I just want to be remembered on St. John,” said Jordan.
Jordan has a 14-year-old daughter, and he said he loves to go fishing and enjoys traveling to Las Vegas, and to Tampa, Fla., to visit family. One of his passions is visiting with and assisting island elders.
“Once a month, we team up with Shikima to help clean up the seniors’ properties and homes,” he said of St. John Administrator Shikima Jones. “I love to help the seniors. I also go visit at the senior center when I get a chance.”
Jordan’s presence in Village will go beyond the hub of activity bearing his name. He also has a booth this year—No. 5.
“Jordan’s booth in Jordanville,” he said with a smile. “We’ll have food and drinks. That’s where you’ll find the Crown Royal.”