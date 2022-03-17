The Kingshill Cemetery parking lot on St. Croix is currently undergoing much-needed repairs, according to the Public Works Department.
Public Works’ contractor, Virgin Islands Paving Inc., began the repairs late last month. The scope of work includes removal of the asphalt pavement and installation of a new one, placement of soil erosion control measures, striping and temporary traffic controls, Public Works said in a news release Wednesday.
The $624,564.50 project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to be completed by the end of April.
The parking lot suffered extensive damages following hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Also, the site was further damaged when it was used as a staging area to house large trucks and equipment for handling and separating storm debris, according to Public Works.