The population of the Virgin Islands took a huge decline that could have a number of consequences for V.I. government funding in the future, according to data gathered in the 2020 Census.
“A dwindling population sends some signals that planners have to contend with,” Frank Mills, St. Thomas-St. John Census manager, said Thursday.
The release of the long-awaited data comes mere days after Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr., speaking at a press briefing from Denver, Colo., on Tuesday, indicated that the numbers would be “shocking” to some.
“As of April 1, 2020, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ population was 87,146, a decrease of 18.1% from the 2010 Census population of 106,405,” Mills said. “In respect to the territories, such as American Samoa and Guam, they all saw a loss in population, but the Virgin Islands had the greatest proportion of decline.”
Census data is collected every 10 years, and informs how public funds will be spent, as well as shows where communities may need new infrastructure like schools, roads and other services.
“Many of the federal dollars are based on population size, and with a smaller population, less funds would be made available based on the formula used,” Mills explained.
The population on St. Croix in the 2020 count, when compared to the territory’s 2010 Census data, decreased by 19% with 41,004 residents; on St. Thomas there was an 18.2% decrease or 42,261 residents, and a 6.9% decrease on St. John with 3,881 residents.
Mills acknowledged that many factors may have contributed to the population decrease, including residents relocating following the 2017 twin hurricanes, Irma and Maria. Another factor was the challenges of getting information during the pandemic with data collection being delayed, and the time span extended well past the June 1 deadline, he said.
Unlike other U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, where citizens have the option to fill out the survey online, V.I. residents had to complete the survey in-person or over the phone.
Mills also reported that the housing unit count was 57,257 in 2020, or an overall increase of 2.4% from the 2010 Census housing unit count of 55,901.
Housing increased the most on St. John by 5.6%, with a total of 3,645 units; St. Thomas reported a 3.6% increase with 28,142 units, and St. Croix saw an .8% increase with 25,470 units.
The Census 2020 long-form questionnaire also collected demographic, social, economic and housing characteristics for each participant.