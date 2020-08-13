As the territory reels from the onslaught of COVID-19 and the need for social barriers, the local volunteers of the U.S. Census Bureau must reach out, connect and penetrate those barriers, however safely, for the good of the Virgin Islands.
Since March 1, the blue-shirted Census takers or “enumerators,” whose job it is to interview residents, update address lists and essentially tally the number of people living in the territory, have traversed the islands amid an unprecedented pandemic.
Unlike many of their mainland counterparts, these workers — armed with their face masks and hand sanitizers — must also brave a territory teeming with rough terrain, elusive addresses and a large marine community that can only be reached by boat.
The result has been a heavy burden on the roughly 500 Census workers in the territory, who after a two-month suspension following the outbreak, are now working double-time to meet their Sept. 30 deadline.
“It is quite tiring,” said Field Operations Supervisor Laura Martin, with a laugh. “Between getting from place to place, figuring out which house to do, getting them all listed and making certain your data is correct — it is a very taxing job.”
As a self-described “recent” arrival to St. Thomas, Martin said she volunteered to be the “special places” supervisor for the St. Thomas-St. John district, as a way to better understand the area, its people and some of its more challenging issues.
“Special places” include all group quarters, like nursing homes, adolescent homes, the jail, hotels with long-term residents and the marine community with “live-aboards,” according to Martin.
While the work has been educational, Martin admitted that the addition of COVID-19 has made things “a lot more difficult.”
“Luckily, I completed the nursing homes before we had COVID-19. But I’m also doing the senior independent living homes — and people are concerned,” she said. “We try to be very careful and always wear a mask and always use hand sanitizer. We also try to stay outside their apartments so it would be less of an enclosed space.”
Jacqueline Francis, a crew leader who works primarily in the East End of St. Thomas, agreed, stating that people are “very leery” about opening their doors to strangers now.
“We got to work on being more convincing,” she said.
Instead of walking up to people’s doors, enumerators will generally identify themselves from a distance and — only upon getting a response — will walk toward a door wearing their face mask, according to Francis.
Should the respondent refuse to participate in-person, they can choose to answer the questionnaire via phone at 340-718-2020.
“We didn’t have that before,” said Francis, who’s now in her third Census. “The call center was created as a result of COVID-19.”
This notwithstanding, both Martin and Francis acknowledged that people are generally welcoming to their efforts and appear more open to in-person interviews despite the pandemic.
“The vast majority of people here want to be counted,” Martin said. “They know how important it is that we get the population [right] so we get the appropriate federal funding that we need here.”
Census results, in addition to informing how public funds will be spent, also show where communities need new schools, clinics, roads and other services.
Francis, describing the “taxing” nature of her work as driving “down the road, up the hill, through the bush, and around the corner,” said the work was ultimately worth the effort.
“The Census is our civic duty,” Francis said. “For us to gather data of our population helps in so many decisions for our territory. It is not a direct financial incentive for individuals, but an incentive for our population and how we’re going to plan for our future. Our future starts here with Census 2020 and everyone should be counted — so please welcome us.”