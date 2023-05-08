ST. THOMAS — Pointing one finger in the air and projecting his voice, centenarian Hezekiah Illage Maddox hushed his family and friends gathered Saturday at a private east end villa to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Then he launched into a story of how he entered the world.
“I was born on this day, 1923, the sixth of May,” he said. “On that day it was told to me, which everybody knows, it’s a rough time bringing a baby in the world,” he began as those gathered listened.
Maddox’s mother was in Jost van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands giving birth to him.
“This old baby was reluctant to come forward,” Maddox said, adding that his father decided to take a sail boat to Road Town, Tortola, to call on the doctor. The journey would take over six hours one way and could have cost both mother and child their lives.
“But God is oh so merciful, and is still merciful, that the baby, 100 years, is speaking,” Maddox said.
Sporting a Mohawk and a badge that read “Old as Dirt,” Maddox greeted his visitors, reached for a kiss from one of his old female friends, and addressed the gathering with a combination of stories and jokes. Prayers were offered up for his long life.
Spared during birth, by the next year he faced another fearful experience during a gale storm in 1924, which sent him and an older sister flying out of the house, leaving a scar near his forehead and a protrusion on his back, which he showed off Saturday.
Later on in childhood, he got an injury in his foot that earned him the nickname, “Stunt Growth,” and prevented him from completing Jost van Dyke Elementary School. He left school three years early, and despite several trips to the doctor, Maddox said he only got better when he was forced to harvest salt from the Salt Pond, which remarkably healed the injury. He later went on to help the family by fishing, and selling cattle and charcoal — often on St. Thomas.
He recalled it was a difficult life trying to make ends meet as the only boy in a household with eight sisters.
Eventually, Maddox moved to St. Thomas, where he could sell fish and even charcoal for more money.
He married Martha Ethel Turnbull and had five boys, two of whom — Hezekiah and Es-saheli Israel — were present Saturday. His other sons are G. Shariff Maddox (deceased), Mohawko Rupert Maddox, and Lester Maddox.
Three of his grandchildren — Shani Maddox-Semper, Dara Maddox, and Nyasha Maddox-Semper — shared their memories, as did a host of extended family and friends including his niece Sen. Diane Capehart of St. Croix.
Saturday’s celebration was organized by Capehart, in conjunction with Maddox’s primary caregiver Don Berry of the Human Services Department, and Lesmore Francis.
Maddox said Saturday that he became a Christian in 1959, which helped him quit drinking and smoking and begin a healthier lifestyle. He currently resides in Savan.
Of the at least 50 persons joining him on Saturday, some traveled from the states for the event.
Several took turns holding his hand and reminiscing on his impact on their lives — many remarking how his memory was better than theirs. A fellow church member noted how Maddox pushed him into homeownership at a time when he felt ill-prepared to pursue it. Family members spoke of fun times riding up and down in his truck and of visits to his home every summer.
On Saturday, sitting back in a chair, the birthday honoree met the moment with a sense of gratitude that had him feeling “so good.”
“May God continue to bless and have full control over my life,” Maddox said.