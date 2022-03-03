ST. THOMAS — Clementina Fahie Todman’s wit and overall pleasantry was on full display Wednesday as she recounted how as a young woman, she left Tortola for a better life in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Living over a century, Todman’s life is a testament to endurance, having migrated to St. Thomas after leaving Tortola in the 1940s “for bread,” both literally and metaphorically speaking.
“Why I come to St. Thomas — to make bread so I can send back to my mother,” Todman said while seated with hands folded, and bedecked in a dress and hat she wore for the special occasion.
Wednesdy was her 102nd birthday, and family and friends gathered to celebrate the milestone at her home in Estate Thomas.
“If there had been work then we wouldn’t have had to come to St. Thomas. But when you get out of school at a certain age, where are you going to work?” the centenarian asked rhetorically.
Todman stressed that the driving force behind many of her decisions as a young woman was that of an empty belly.
“People nowadays don’t know anything about long ago,” she said, while staring out over the ledge of her modest home tucked away in a cul de sac on an unmarked, thinly paved street. “You used to have to get up in the morning and go to work, but you have no bread to eat. People would have to go out and find work, find food to make themselves satisfied. It isn’t like that now. Now, you wake up and you get your eggs, your this and that, with a whole spread in front of you, too. You eat what you want, but it was not so back then. You eat what you get.”
Todman can still recall the day, while under the shade of a tree, that she “asked the Divine” for a way out of Tortola, and years later she forged one. She taught herself to make coconut oil, and for months sold it at five cents per bottle until able to cover the ferry fare to St. Thomas. It was $1 at the time.
Once on St. Thomas, Todman said she slept in “the gut under by the market” until she was able to get on her feet, renting her first room. The cost for one month? One dollar.
Todman would go on to hold sundry jobs, working as a nanny, a cook, or in watch factories, restaurants, and the Coca Cola Bottling Company formerly on Main Street.
Though these are not all the positions held by Todman, the string tying them altogether is her devotion for her family.
Her goddaughter Faith Blyden Edwards said financial assistance was always sent back to the British Virgin Islands for Todman’s mother and 11 siblings. Later in life, Edwards said Todman, “was instrumental in assisting her siblings and other family members to make the move to the U.S. Virgin Islands and provided shelter and guidance when they did move here.”
Having left much behind, when asked what Todman learned from her own mother that was kept and passed on to her two children and godchildren, she replied: “A lot of things, there are so many things.”
Then she zeroed in on one, and brimming with excitement Todman smacked the table in front of her, adding, “She taught me not to beg, not to take. To work for your money. That you can defend.”
And she has.
Todman shared with The Daily News several times when she showed resilience in the face of adversity. She did not accept the status quo, but rose against injustices she felt were imposed upon her.
“I had no one to teach me anything,” Todman said. “I work. I sit. I try, and try, and try. Then in school the teacher said, and I will never forget it, never! She say ‘Never say you can’t do a thing, always try.’ And that’s what I did with everything. I would try and try it again until I conquer.”
Sometimes conquering meant standing up for herself to employers when paid improperly for honest work, while other times Todman said it meant being resolute in her beliefs.
The centenarian is best known by her godchildren, who at Wednesday’s party described Todman is “radically self-reliant, fearlessly bold, and shamelessly industrious.”
With 15 visitors touting goodwill, Todman wasn’t interested in eating her layered cake or the platters of lunch presented before her. Despite the persistence of her family to get her to eat, she stubbornly chose to talk instead.
“No need to eat when I am enjoying my company,” Todman quipped at one point.
Her life story is a small but pivotal role woven into the fabric of this community, and Todman continues to rely on “the Divine.”
If ever you wanted her life story recounted, she can frequently be found nestled in a pew at services at Christchurch Methodist in Rothchild Francis “Market” Square.