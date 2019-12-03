Students at St. Croix Central High School wait outside early Monday morning for their first-period classes to begin. The students attended a full day of classes for the first time in three weeks after a “noxious odor” kept them away.
Students at St. Croix Central High School wait outside early Monday morning for their first-period classes to begin. The students attended a full day of classes for the first time in three weeks after a “noxious odor” kept them away.
ST. CROIX — A three-week saga came to an end Monday as students and staff returned to the St. Croix Central High School for a full day of classes.
Students, who had missed classes off and on last month, will not have make-up days, but will be given “additional assignments” to make up for lost time, Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham said in a released statement.
Commented