ST. CROIX — A three-week saga came to an end Monday as students and staff returned to the St. Croix Central High School for a full day of classes.

Students, who had missed classes off and on last month, will not have make-up days, but will be given “additional assignments” to make up for lost time, Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham said in a released statement.

