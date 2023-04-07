ST. CROIX — On what was the 102nd anniversary of his birth, former Virgin Islands Gov. Cyril E. King was remembered on Friday with a small ceremony outside his mausoleum at Kingshill Cemetery.

Positive Nelson, a former senator who on Friday referred to himself as the former Agriculture commissioner, has been observing King’s birthday and celebrating his legacy since 2005. He has said it is important for Virgin Islanders to remember King for the impact he made in the Virgin Islands and based on his exemplary personal life.