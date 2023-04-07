ST. CROIX — On what was the 102nd anniversary of his birth, former Virgin Islands Gov. Cyril E. King was remembered on Friday with a small ceremony outside his mausoleum at Kingshill Cemetery.
Positive Nelson, a former senator who on Friday referred to himself as the former Agriculture commissioner, has been observing King’s birthday and celebrating his legacy since 2005. He has said it is important for Virgin Islanders to remember King for the impact he made in the Virgin Islands and based on his exemplary personal life.
Nelson told The Daily News that he had not yet transitioned to another post in the Bryan administration but that he is no longer runs the department. Diane Collingwood is acting commissioner, he said.
News of his imminent departure from Agriculture had been circulating for weeks, after Nelson made cryptic reference on social media. Government House could not be reached for comment on Friday, a Virgin Islands holiday.
With a small audience gathered at the Kingshill site, and a few dozen watching on the social media live video, Nelson played drums, blew a conch shell and conducted sound therapy as a way to celebrate King and to harvest a “positive mindset” as the ceremony began. He charged Virgin Islanders to develop a spirit of community and V.I. pride like King. He also encouraged participants to do more to make the community a better place.
Hakim Kiture, a junior at St. Croix Central High School, was among the few residents who attended the ceremony. He said it was his first time and he was enlightened to learn how impactful King was over the course of his life.
“I know who he is, I’ve heard of him, but the ceremony and the back stories taught me more,” he said. “His is a life we can all learn from. I would certainly come to another celebration of his life like this.”
During the ceremony Kiture — the youngest in attendance — was tasked with placing a floral arrangement on the tomb of King’s wife, Agnes Schuster-King, who died in 2003.
Joycelyn O’Garro — recognized as the oldest person attending the ceremony — had the honor of placing a similar arrangement on King’s tomb.
O’Garro, born on St. Croix, has lived on St. Thomas for several years but visits St. Croix often. She was excited to attend the ceremony, held annually on April 7, and said her heart was blessed and she was reminded of why she is always proud to be a Crucian and Virgin Islander.
King was the second elected governor of the territory. He was born on St. Croix on April 7, 1921, and received his early education on the island. He was a U.S. Army sergeant and the first black person to serve on the staff of a U.S. senator.
King was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to serve as government secretary of the Virgin Islands and later was elected senator in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
He is considered a community activist and a champion of the rights of the common man. He served as governor from 1975 to the time of his death in office in 1978.
Led by Nelson, volunteers refurbished the mausoleum in 2011 and have been sprucing it up since. Nelson has said that as a young boy, he was impressed with King humbleness. The governor would come to communities with little fanfare and minus the bodyguards of politicians who came after him. King not only spoke to him about promising to do well in school on a chance meeting in his neighborhood, but checked on him to see that the young Nelson had kept his promise.
King was a founding member of the Independent Citizens Movement (ICM) political party. Nelson is an ICM member.