ST. THOMAS — The 34th Legislature, following a similar ceremony on Monday on St. Croix, hosted a Perma Plaque Ceremony at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chambers on St. Thomas to commend individuals in the district for their dedication to the Virgin Islands community.
The ceremony is customary after resolutions are passed and signed by the governor, but Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr. said the process is especially important and one his colleague Sen. Myron Jackson had insisted on.
“The Legislature is often criticized when we offer a resolution to commend our own, but if we don’t do it who will?” Francis said. “It is easy to just move a resolution through during a session and certainly send it up to the governor for signature. But he [Jackson] always insisted he wanted these resolutions to go through the committee process so the community can actually understand the rationale, the reason behind moving these legislations forward.”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory addressed the chambers brimming with dozens of Virgin Islanders who she said had given of themselves to become part of “the fabric of the Virgin Islands community.”
“Do not take your honor lightly. It is a significant honor and I am going to keep repeating it because I really believe that. You are being honored for your service, your dedication, and your hard work, and we want to share with you that hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed here amongst my colleagues and amongst the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Each honoree was given the opportunity to speak before the multitude and then gifted a plaque commemorating the honoree’s individual achievements.
The following 13 individuals, organizations, schools, and agencies were recognized during the ceremony:
• Voices of Love Choir was honored for having dedicated 40 years to performing in the territory.
• Guilderoy Ashley Sprauve Sr. was posthumously honored for his contributions to the marine industry and work as a diesel mechanic, servicing ferryboats on St. John, St. Thomas, and the British Virgin Islands.
• The Virgin Islands Port Authority was recognized for its 50-year anniversary.
• Tishelle Knight was commended for her accomplishments and musical contributions to the Virgin Islands community.
• Alvin “Ali” Paul was posthumously recognized for his contribution to the culture of the Virgin Islands as an mocko jumbie artist.
• Rising Stars Steel Orchestra was recognized for its musical contributions, dedication to youth, and for being cultural ambassadors abroad.
• Lee “Lee Vee” Vanterpool was posthumously commended as a consummate media professional and mentor, as well as for his time dedicated to numerous nonprofit within the Virgin Islands community.
• Rashawn Ross was honored for his music contributions.
• The Petite Pump Room, a locally owned and operated business, was recognized in celebration of the business’ 50-year anniversary.
• Deanna Elyse Rogers was commended for her civil contributions and public service to the V.I. Legislature.
• Charlotte Amalie High School was honored in recognition of the school’s 100-year anniversary.
• St. Clair Alphonso “Whadablee” DeSilvia was honored for both his contribution and development of calypso music in the territory.
• Maestro Gylchris Sprauve was honored by designating his musical composition titled Valiant Virgin Isles as the Centennial Anthem of the Virgin Islands.