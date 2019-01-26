ST. THOMAS — The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has announced the recipients of the 2018-2019 AT&T STEM grants.
Professionals working in schools across the territory were competitively selected to receive awards ranging from $1,250 to $8,500, for a total funding cycle of more than $70,000.
STEM is an acronym for studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Grant funds will be used to facilitate student projects, boosting STEM exposure and education in public, private, and parochial schools. In this fourth year of the STEM education grant program, the number of awards has seen an increase of more than double what was provided in 2018 after AT&T’s philanthropic investment.
“We are so grateful for AT&T’s ongoing support for students in the USVI, especially while facing challenges with school schedules. As we continue building forward, this year’s grants will empower our youth with access to STEM enrichment not only in the public schools, but also in the Early Head Start, private, parochial, and home school settings” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown.
Through this funding, students across the territory in the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts have the opportunity to learn more about the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields through hands-on instruction.
“Barriers like the lack of access to information about STEM can be overcome through exemplary outreach strategies, designed to ignite initial interest in STEM pathways,” said Alexandra Verdiales Costa, vice president, AT&T Puerto Rico and USVI.
