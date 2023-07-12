The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced it has awarded $407,5000 in humanities grants with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities to a list of organizations including St. Croix’s Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, Gifft Hill School on St. John and Antilles School on St. Thomas among others.

“The impressive body of humanities work that has been funded in 2023 is so very timely, given it is the year of our 175th Emancipation Commemoration,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said in a news release.