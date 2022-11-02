ST. THOMAS — The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Tuesday that $50,000 in grants from the recently established Popular V.I. Community Fund has been awarded in increments of $10,000 to five V.I. nonprofits that provide direct services in one or more of the grant’s focus areas including youth programs, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection.

CFVI said the purpose of the fund is to support the philanthropic interests of Popular and its employees in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, “specifically to enhance services from nonprofit organizations that are focused on youth programs, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection.”