The Library of Congress honored the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) with an invitation to serve as the U.S. Virgin Islands Center for the Book.
According to a CFVI press release, “the Library of Congress and its affiliate Centers for the Book work together to promote books, reading, literacy and the Library’s literary programming nationwide through public programs and initiatives designed to attract a diverse population and serve affiliates’ local audiences.”
CFVI, as the USVI affiliate, will collaborate with the library “on literacy programming, services, and collections, develop independent local programs and literary heritage projects, including developing initiatives and public programs to promote literacy, reading, book arts, poetry, and USVI literary heritage.”
With this invitation, the list of participants now includes all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and all U.S. territories, the release stated.
“We are pleased to welcome the new U.S. Virgin Islands Center for the Book as the newest affiliate to help promote reading with the Center for the Book at the Library of Congress,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in the prepared statement. “CFVI and the USVI Center already have demonstrated a commitment to the mission of promoting books, reading and literacy with its many programs.”
Dee Baecher-Brown, CFVI president, echoed the excitement over the new partnership noting that, “For decades, the Foundation has been working to promote literacy in the territory as a way to enhance the lives of our people, especially for our youngest children.”
“We look forward to expanding these efforts to share the love of reading and writing,” she said.
CFVI has led the Virgin Islands’ participation in the national network of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading or GLR since 2012, according to the release. GLR is a joint effort of communities across the nation and states to ensure that an increasing number of children from low-income families succeed in school and graduate ready for college, a career, and active citizenship. The campaign focuses on grade-level reading by the end of the third grade.
In 2019, CFVI partnered with Princess Cruises Community Foundation, the V.I. Department of Tourism, My Brother’s Workshop, and Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism, known as CHANT, to launch a book exchange program in the territory called the Little Free Library (LFL) program.
There are currently 10 LFL locations in the territory, according to the news release.