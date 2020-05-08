The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has received $442,200 in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help develop and implement new programs and activities throughout the territory.
The first $200,000 grant was announced on April 7 as one of $22.2 million in grants for 224 humanities projects across the country, and “funds will be used to support humanities programs throughout the USVI that reflect the Territory’s diverse communities and advance the public’s knowledge and understanding of humanities, culture, heritage, and preservation,” according to a news release.
“In these somber times, when every individual, community, and organization in America is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a joy to be able to announce new projects that will produce vibrant humanities programs and resources for the reopening of our cultural centers and educational institutions,” NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said in a statement. “These 224 projects exemplify the spirit of the humanities and their power to educate, enrich, and enlighten.”
The NEH was subsequently allotted funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or “CARES” Act, from which CFVI will receive $242,200 “to provide emergency funding to USVI museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, and other nonprofits impacted by the pandemic,” according to the news release.
“All of us at the Community Foundation are so very grateful for this grant from NEH, particularly at a time of such uncertainty for the Virgin Islands, our country and our world. This support is cause for celebration at a time when our community needs to have good things for our attention,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said in a statement.
“In alignment with the National Endowment for the Humanities’ goal to advance knowledge and understanding in the humanities, CFVI is honored to be providing leadership in promoting the humanities in our Virgin Islands.”
CFVI’s Grants and Programs Director Anna Wheatley Scarbriel said that the “funding will be used to bolster local humanities entities, as well as to enrich the lives of people throughout the territory through humanities education, lifelong learning, and public humanities programming.”
CFVI will be working closely with NEH to develop the details of the funding opportunities for the USVI.
Announcements will be forthcoming with details on the requests for proposals for both funding opportunities. For information on the NEH’s use of CARES Act funds, visit: https://www.neh.gov/coronavirus.