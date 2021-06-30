The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Monday it has received a $50,000 grant from the Liberty Foundation that will be used to support education, arts and culture and environmental protection.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Liberty Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Liberty Communications, which has served mobile customers in the Virgin Islands since the acquisition of AT&T operations in October 2020.
“We are truly grateful to Liberty Foundation and Liberty Communications for their timely outreach upon entering the USVI market. Their commitment to being a part of the communities they serve is truly inspiring,” Foundation President Dee Baecher-Brown said.
Yadira Valdivia, executive director of Liberty Foundation, praised the Community Foundation’s work, noting it has a “long-standing service record with some of the most vulnerable communities in the USVI.
“We want to replicate the same positive effect in the USVI that we have seen with the donations Liberty Foundation has granted to Puerto Rican nonprofits,” she said. “We are thrilled to work with CFVI’s excellent staff members and help them to make the most of the funds from this donation.”
Funding from the Liberty Foundation grant is distributed as follows:
- • $3,750 —
- Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix.
- • $3,750 —
- Nana Baby Children’s Home, St. Thomas-St. John District.
- • $2,500 —
- Virgin Islands Volunteer Advocates for Children, St. Croix.
- • $10,00 —
- University of the Virgin Islands Marine Advisory Service, St. Thomas.
- • $20,000 —
- Boys and Girls Clubs, St. Thomas-St. John.
- • $10,000 —
- Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, St. Croix.
Established in 1990 with a $540,000 endowment the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is a philanthropic organization that manages a permanent collection of funds as well as programs and services to benefit residents.