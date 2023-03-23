The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is asking the public to nominate two books to represent the territory at this year’s National Book Festival by March 31.
Organized by the Library of Congress, the annual festival asks each state and territory to nominate both a children’s book and a book for adults for inclusion in its Great Reads list.
“For USVI submissions, books may be written by authors from the territory, take place in the Virgin Islands, or celebrate the USVI’s culture and heritage,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown in a press release. In 2022, the Library of Congress named the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as the territory’s Center for the Book, which seeks to promote books, reading, libraries and literacy through a variety of programs, according to the center’s website.
For last year’s festival, the CFVI selected two works by Crucian author Angela Golden Brown, “Fireburn the Screenplay” and “James and the Fireburn.”
Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands Communications Manager Sean Liphard said Brown’s work “beautifully represented the Virgin Islands.”
“I hope we’re able to come up with that type of submission for this year,” he said.
The nomination form requires that entries should have been copyrighted and published in the last seven years and comprise a single volume rather than a series or an author’s entire body of work. The nomination form adds that submissions must be penned by an author whose formative years have been shaped by the U.S. Virgin Islands, current residents or someone who has lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for at least 10 years.
Fiction, nonfiction, poetry or anthologies will be accepted, and the nominated works should be available for purchase.
Nominations can be made by visiting the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands website at: cfvi.co/USVIgreatreads2023.