Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the Legislature have announced a new plan to keep the Government Employees’ Retirement System from looming insolvency, and the GERS board of trustees debated the merits of the proposal during a special meeting Friday.
GERS board chairman Nellon Bowry, who has twice served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the plan is the best hope the territory has for fending off catastrophe.
A combination of debt refinancing and bonds issued through a new special purpose vehicle, the plan anticipates taking advantage of favorable interest rates to help increase the government’s contributions to its pension plan.
“The legislation has been developed in collaboration with the members of the Senate’s Subcommittee on GERS, as well as consultation with GERS and its actuary, and represents a real opportunity for us all to move past the perpetual fears of what might come next should the long-predicted GERS insolvency become a reality,” Bryan noted in a transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, chair of the Legislature’s Subcommittee on GERS, Restructuring, Solvency and Economic Development, said in a news release that the bill has been drafted and is in the final stages of revision in preparation for consideration in the committee of jurisdiction.
According to Bryan, GERS actuary Segal and Company has projected the retirement system “will be insolvent by October 2024 or sooner.”
The GERS board has warned that if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability is not addressed, retirees could experience a cut in benefits of 54% to 71% when the system goes insolvent.
“As with previously proposed transactions, the use and pledging of the Matching Fund Receipts from the United States Treasury,” also referred to as rum cover-over funds, “will be used as the financial base for the transaction,” according to Bryan.
The Virgin Islands receives the cover-over funds through a federal rum tax refund program, and the proposal creates a new entity called the “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation,” legally separate from the government which would issue bonds “to restructure the outstanding Matching Fund Bonds issued by the PFA in order to free up resources to be applied to the restoration of solvency to GERS without having to reduce benefits,” according to a Government House statement.
During a special meeting of the GERS board Friday, trustee Ronald Russell, a former Senate president, said he’s not convinced the plan is the best option, and advocated for the GERS board to recommend that the Legislature issue a pension obligation bond.
“I think the government’s proposal as it is right now is a better option than a pension obligation bond,” countered Bowry. “It accomplishes the same thing, much less money.”
He explained that the government’s bond proposal “funds the system some $4 billion over 30 years, which as our actuaries have advised us, that that stream of funding will keep the system solvent for the foreseeable future — in fact it will take insolvency off the table. We don’t have the credit rating for a pension obligation bond. It’s going to be more expensive because the interest on a pension obligation bond is taxable, as opposed to our regular bonds which are tax exempt.”
Russell asked for an explanation of the plan, and Bowry said it would establish “a mechanism for channeling matching fund revenues to a GERS-trusted fund,” from $80 million to $150 million a year, with “the grand total, $4 billion over about 30 years.”
The actuarial analysis “indicated that income stream would pretty much take insolvency off the table, keep the system solvent for about 30 years, at which point Tier 2 employees will be retiring. And according to the actuarial analysis, Tier 2 employees, their contribution is actuarially self-sufficient. So, for all practical purposes that stream of funding over that period of time, coming directly, almost directly from the matching funds, will sustainably fund the system,” Bowry said. “That’s the gist of the program. It includes a bond. It’s not a pension obligation bond, and it obviously includes a special purpose vehicle.”
“And that’s a problem,” Russell said.
“The government of the Virgin Islands cannot access the bond market on its own, on its own credit. Neither the general government or the PFA. Which, by the way, is a special purpose vehicle,” Bowry said.
He added that the government attempted to access the bond market in 2016 “and couldn’t do it, because its bond rating is so poor it cannot feasibly and economically do it.
Moody’s Investors services recently affirmed the V.I. government’s bond rating as Caa3, or of poor quality and carrying a very high credit risk.
Russell and trustee Andre Dorsey said the board hasn’t discussed the governor’s proposal, and they want to question Bryan and Vialet in a public meeting so everyone can understand the plan. Bowry said the board will have an opportunity to receive a more detailed explanation at a future meeting.
The governor’s plan to increase contributions to GERS by $4 billion over 30 years “would be in addition to the normal payroll-based contribution that we get every two weeks. So, the numbers work out,” Bowry said.
“I don’t agree because I believe that our investment portfolio needs an infusion of cash,” Russell said. “So, I move that the board adopts a resolution suggesting to the Legislature or requesting that they consider a pension obligation bond and dedicating the entire rum cover over to the GERS system.”
Both the pension obligation bond and cover-over motions failed, with Russell and Dorsey voting in favor and Bowry and trustees Dwane Callwood and Leona Smith opposed. Trustees Vincent Liger and Michael McDonald were absent from Friday’s meeting.