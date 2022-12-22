Challenge of the choirs

 Daily News photo by AYESHA MORRIS

ST. THOMAS — Vernon Finch, the choir director of the Party Hardies Caroliers, jokingly recalls sending some individuals who showed up to practice for the Challenge of the Carols, in years past, straight to the “pantomime” section.

Simply, it meant recognizing those who could carry a tune better than others.