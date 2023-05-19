ST. THOMAS — Two-hundred and twenty-four graduates wearing blue and gold filed into the middle of the Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on Friday morning at the University of the Virgin Islands. Around them, families, friends and supporters packed the bleachers, ready to celebrate the Charlotte Amalie High School graduating Class of 2023.

Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Friday’s keynote speaker and Class of ‘83 alumna, said it seemed like a very short time ago when she was sitting in their place.