ST. THOMAS — Two-hundred and twenty-four graduates wearing blue and gold filed into the middle of the Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on Friday morning at the University of the Virgin Islands. Around them, families, friends and supporters packed the bleachers, ready to celebrate the Charlotte Amalie High School graduating Class of 2023.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Friday’s keynote speaker and Class of ‘83 alumna, said it seemed like a very short time ago when she was sitting in their place.
“As young girls and boys we had no idea what the future would hold,” she said. “In fact, if I could have told my then very shy 17-year-old self, that I would be given’ this keynote speech at CAHS decades later, she would’ve said, ‘yo, you crazy?”
Frett-Gregory said she felt excited for the future as she looked out over the sea of blue and gold.
“Because I know each and every one of you carry limitless potential,” she said.
The “impeccable, indelible and incredible” class boasts 124 honor graduates, 44 high honor graduates, 50 National Honor Society members, 6 AP Scholars and five graduates who were accepted into college through early admission, Principal April Petrus said. Graduates collectively earned a staggering $5,249,000 in scholarships, and more is expected.
A hundred and nine completed industry certification requirements in electronics, electricity, cosmetology, computer information systems, the National Academy of Finance, the National Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, auto mechanics, auto body repair, office and administrative systems, nursing and Jobs for America’s Graduates.
Valedictorian Waniyah Baig, who began studying biology at UVI upon completing 11th grade through the university’s early admission program, told her classmates that their dreams can be accomplished with dedication, persistence and passion.
“Did you notice that I didn’t say ‘procrastination’?” Baig asked, calling it a trap that many people, including herself, have fallen into. After the ceremony, Baig said she hoped her classmates will start the next chapter of their lives with that lesson in mind in order to accomplish their goals.
Baig made special mention of her younger brother, Mirza, a ninth-grade CAHS student, “for always having pointless arguments” with her. Regardless, she said, the ongoing academic competition between them pushed her to work hard and contributed to her presence at the dais on Friday.
Class salutatorian Mariella Stout said she’s heading to New Jersey, where she’ll study nursing at Montclair State University.
“And I plan to come back home,” she said, “to work at our local hospital.”
During her address, Stout said life turned upside down for her and her classmates with the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning and, later, hybrid learning, as well as personal struggles.
“We survived the trials and struggles of our journey that led us here today,” she said, “and for that, I think we deserve a round of applause.”