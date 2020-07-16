Do you know someone with serious health issues? How about a single out-of-work mother struggling to make ends meet? Jacob and Stephanie Bonds want to help one family get away from all their troubles on a free charter vacation aboard their catamaran Dreamcatcher through their Dreams Come True project.
The Bonds are currently accepting nominations, and at the end of July, they will choose one deserving family of up to six people to enjoy a seven-night, eight-day charter. They plan to take care of all expenses associated with the charter such as food and mooring fees, and will be raising money to pay for airfare and other travel expenses for the family.