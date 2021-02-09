Charter off Puerto Rico runs afoul of Coast Guard for being overloaded

For the second time in only three weeks, a boat operator is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines after allegedly packing too many passengers aboard a charter.
On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon out of San Juan stopped the 32-foot dive boat Going Deep off the west end of Puerto Rico near Rincon, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The cutter’s boarding team, working with Sector San Juan marine investigators, confirmed Going Deep was carrying seven passengers for hire in addition to the vessel operator and two crewmembers.
Unlike in USVI waters, where vessels less than 79 feet in length may carry a maximum of 12 passengers if the vessel complies with the requirements established by the United Kingdom, in Puerto Rican and other U.S. waters uninspected passenger vessels like Going Deep are only allowed to carry up to six passengers.
“Identifying and stopping illegal passenger vessels and preserving the safety of the public is a priority,” said Cmdr. Jose M. Rosario, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of prevention. “Successful results such as in this case are the result of continuous inter-departmental efforts to eradicate this illegal practice which endangers the safety of lives at sea, may compromise the environment, and severely impact the image of our tourism industry.”
Going Deep’s operator was cited by the Coast Guard for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection and faces tens of thousands of dollars in potential fines, according to a press release.
Owners and operators of non-compliant passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of up to $60,000 for conducting illegal passenger-for-hire-operations; owners can be fined $95,000 a day for violating a Captain of the Port Order; and a credentialed mariner working aboard such a vessel could lose their credentials.
Some other potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:
• Up to $4,888 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.
• Up to $7,846 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.
• Up to $16,687 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over five net tons.
In January, off of Cruz Bay, St. John, the 29-foot vessel Alternate Attitude was carrying 10 passengers and the captain on a paid excursion.
Alternate Attitude, reportedly operating as a charter voyage out of St. Thomas for Alliance Point Charters, may only carry up to six passengers, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard boarding team from St. Thomas similarly cited the vessel operator for not having a valid certificate of inspection.