A floating hotel room where the scenery changes daily doesn’t sound like a bad way to spend a vacation.
That’s the appeal of charter yachts, and in the Virgin Islands, business is booming.
Some of the yachts are now on display for the U.S. Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show, which began Sunday at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
The trade event, hosted by the V.I. Professional Charter Association, is an opportunity for yacht brokers from the Caribbean, U.S. and Europe to meet crews and visit the fleet of yachts aboard which they will book clients on vacations.
Over 150 brokers are expected to attend, and this year the show will also be available on Facebook live stream.
Fifty yachts are on exhibit through Wednesday, from sailing catamarans up to 77 feet and motor yachts in the 100-foot range. “We would have anticipated more yachts, but charter bookings are monopolizing the calendars,” Oriel Blake, executive director of the V.I. Professional Charter Association said. “The majority of the vessels are home based, meaning they conduct their seasons out of the USVI, receive their guests here and are business licensed in the territory.”
Bookings bode well
All those bookings bid well for the territory, as the charter association estimates that this year, the charter industry has contributed $88 million to the local economy.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a boost in the charter industry as the territory remained open to marine travelers and yachts provided safe vacation “bubbles.”
“There’s new awareness of the Virgin Islands as a phenomenal cruising ground under its own right, and St. Croix has returned to the charter map,” Blake said.
“I would like to thank all the charter brokers, crews and everybody who have made last year one of the most amazing seasons on the water in the Virgin Islands,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during his remarks.
“We are very proud to feel that the territory has really shown in recent years, and grown an international representation that we didn’t previously have,” Blake said.