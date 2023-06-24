Family and friends are saddened to announce the passing of Cheryl "Pinky" Callwood-Richards on June 9, 2023.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Antonia Callwood and Leona Viola Callwood; her brothers, Danley, Elroy and Melvin Callwood; and her son, Henry Richards, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Henry "Trouble" Richards, Sr.; her son, Hasheem Richards; daughters-in-law, Tamika Scott-Richards, Rebecca Bruno; grandchildren, Kemoi, Gabriel, Azariah, Henry "Trey" and Mikai Richards; sisters, Shirley Callwood Hodge, Pauline Callwood Hodge, Laverne Callwood; brother, Junior "Top" Callwood; sisters-in-law, Alice Willet, Venetta, Muriel and Gloria Callwood; brothers-in-law, James Penn, Alford Christopher; nieces, Alecia Thomas-Carty, Carmen Parson Callwood, Felicia Thomas, Debra Hodge Gumbs, Charmaine and Akima Hodge, Jacqueline Callwood-Jacobs, Joycelyn Callwood-Evans, Nefertiri Callwood; nephews, Allison Allie Petrus, Neal Petrus, Kelvin and Selvin Hodge, Dorn and Daney Callwood; great-nieces, Jacqueline George, Denae, Donna and Dana Callwood, Anesha Frazer, Kiyana, Ari’Yahna and Kellymarie Petrus, Kellisha Lettsome, D’Aysia Freeman, Chiara and Chamish Cole, Chamillia, Kishoura and Asiah Hodge, Keia Monice Evans, Jeminee Jacobs, KaTeacha Bellamy-Peck, Ncloni Fleming; great-nephews, Rhyan Petrus, Demarcus Hodge, J’Nye Thomas, J’Neil and Jkeil Jacobs, Mitchell Martin, Jermy Frazer, Keita Evans Jr., Murray Jacobs Jr., Kayden Callwood; great-great-nephews, Lacoya and Latoya Roberts, Ka’Myah Lettsome, Ivy Jacobs, Ellianna Williams, Luna Petrus; great-great-nieces, J’Nye Thomas Jr., J’Neil Jacobs Jr., Kai, Jaceon and Dash Jacobs, Kaiden Tobias Butler, Karter and Kamden Peck, Rhys Abraham; special cousins, Deborah Charles, Ava Brathwaite, Alegra and Esmie Callwood, Averricia Williams, Gerald Frett, Jenifer and Muriel Lettsome, Lorna Sewer Johnson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to the celebration of life, with a first viewing on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wesley Methodist Church with viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.