The Virgin Islands receives many international travelers, but not many can say they’ve come to play a chess match. Chess Grandmaster Nigel Short is one of the few.
The renowned chess player has been touring the Caribbean to promote chess, and today he will play an exhibition match with the Ziggy’s chess club on St. Croix.
“I’m going to play 15 different opponents at the same time,” Short said.
For Short, who learned to play chess when he was 5, and was awarded the highest title a chess player can attain by 19, said playing this many people simultaneously is a fun mental exercise.
“The depth, the complexity of the game, it is something which gives you joy,” Short said.
John Dempsey, who founded Ziggy’s chess club around three months ago, helped to organize the match, and looks forward to building a long-lasting chess scene on the island.
“When I first arrived, 11 years ago, it was a chess desert. There were two or three people who played at Wendy’s,” Dempsey said.
Now, Dempsey says 13 to 14 players with a variety of skill levels and ages show up to play outside of Ziggy’s on Saturdays.
During Short’s tour, which started in early October, he has stopped in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, the British Virgin Islands and now the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Short, who is vice president of the International Chess Federation, said he played British billionaire Richard Branson on Necker Island, which Branson owns.
“I’ve been in the BVI and U.S. basically to give some encouragement to people, but also to sort out some of the aspects of the administration that need addressing,” Short explained.
One of Short’s greatest concerns is that in a territory where the majority of the population is black, not one member in the U.S. Virgin Islands chess federation is.
This is not to say residents are not playing chess. As Dempsey reported, Frederiksted has a new chess club, and St. Croix and St. Thomas players are discussing organizing online tournaments.
“We received a specific complaint about the structure and function of the federation, so that’s why we’ve been investigating the matter,” Short said.
The local organization faces “a suspension for failing to meet democratic norms,” and the international chess federation has requested the local organization submit a new constitution.
Being recognized by the federation is beneficial to players who wish to compete at the international level, as the governing body of chess organizes the championships.
Compared to previous administrations, Short said, “we are taking a different view on these things, and raising the standards. We want the local community to be properly represented.”