A St. Croix woman still awaiting trial for a 2020 child abuse arrest was arrested again after police said she beat her 4-year-old child with a belt — despite a court order that she refrain from corporal punishment.
Charna Goodings, 27, was arrested and charged with child abuse and contempt of court. She was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until her advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Friday before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross.
The court has not publicly released the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, and the circumstances of her latest arrest are unclear.
But in court Friday, Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco said that as a parent, Goodings has the “right to discipline her child,” and objected to the abuse charge.
He acknowledged that there was already a court order in place barring Goodings from physically assaulting her children, so “we have no challenges to the contempt order,” but Orozco argued that the discipline was not excessive and does not rise to the level of a crime.
Based on the fact sheet filed by police, “there were only two points of contact that left minimal bruising, Your Honor,” Orozco said.
Assistant Attorney General Amie Simpson said Goodings was already arrested and charged with abusing the same child in 2020, and “the child is currently suffering emotional distress with regard to the previous incident. Your Honor, she absolutely knew or should have known that to beat a child with a belt at 4-years old would cause this child emotional or mental harm.”
In that previous case, Goodings was arrested alongside a man named Raymond Joseph, 53, on Oct. 23, 2020, after Joseph burned her two young children with a hot spatula.
Police said the children suffered for four days with extensive, infected wounds.
The children, ages 3 and 7, only received help after “several concerned neighbors” at Canebrake Apartments in Frederiksted reported the situation to police.
Goodings told investigators that “she did not report the incident or seek medical attention for her children because she does not want her children taken away from her again,” according to police.
Police said the children had visible burns on their legs and were taken into protective custody. At Luis Hospital, police interviewed the older child, and tried to interview the 3-year-old, “however, he was unable to speak to me because he was in a lot of pain,” and “was unable to sit or lay down due to the severity of his burns,” according to police.
Joseph signed a plea deal with prosecutors on March 25, in which he agreed to plead guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, domestic violence. The charge carries a fine of between $500 and $3,000 and up to five years in prison.
Goodings was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, child abuse, misprision of felony, and accessory after the fact. She was released on $1,000 bail in November 2020, and is still awaiting trial, according to court records.
Her children were apparently returned to her custody at some point, with a warning that she not physically abuse them while she was awaiting trial.
Judge Ross said Orozco is assuring an affirmative defense, which is only appropriate during a trial, and noted that prosecutors are relying on a hotly debated section of the V.I. Code that contains “very vague language that would almost punish any parent.”
The law punishes actions by adults who cause a child to suffer “physical, mental, or emotional injury,” and Ross said that, “discipline tends to cause a child emotional distress or physical injury to some extent, if it’s corporal punishment,” and is why the child abuse section “has been challenged as much as it has.”
Indeed, the court was faced with a similar case Wednesday when Jelani Ferdinand, 27, was charged with child abuse and third-degree assault for beating a child with a belt as punishment.
Ross found probable cause in that case, and made the same finding for the charges against Goodings.
Ross asked where her children are currently living, and Simpson said they are with another family member.
“Am I to understand that they will not be living or residing with Miss Goodings while this matter is pending?” Ross said.
“Yes, Your Honor,” Simpson said.
Later in the hearing, Simpson asked that contact between Goodings and her children, “be determined by Human Services.”
Ross agreed, and added that Goodings is not allowed to have any “unlawful” contact with her children. Goodings will live with an acquaintance, who posted $200 cash bail to secure her release Friday, according to court records.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey Gomez did not respond to questions about the case from The Daily News on Friday.