The V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau is sending out the first of five monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments.
The majority of eligible taxpayers will receive 50 percent of the $3,000 Child Tax Credit amount, or $300 per month per child, according to an Internal Revenue Bureau statement.
Taxpayers with children under the age 6 will not receive the additional $600 they are eligible for at this time, as the Bureau is continuing to process data needed to determine eligible recipients. These taxpayers will receive the balance owed to them as part of their 2021 tax refund.
Single taxpayers with income above $75,000 per year, heads of households with income above $112,500 per year and jointly filing taxpayers with income above $150,000 per year will receive a reduced tax credit.
For more information, contact the Bureau’s hotline at 340-714-9325.