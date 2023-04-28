ST. THOMAS — Rain did not stop the Carnival as drizzling skies did not dampen the spirits of of participants in 23 entries performing in the Children’s Parade Friday afternoon along Main Street.

Carnival royalty to mocko jumbies, and majorettes to steel bands crossed the Post Office square in varied routines, “Illuminating our Culture for the World to See, St. Thomas Carnival 2023,” the theme of this year’s festivities.