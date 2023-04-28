ST. THOMAS — Rain did not stop the Carnival as drizzling skies did not dampen the spirits of of participants in 23 entries performing in the Children’s Parade Friday afternoon along Main Street.
Carnival royalty to mocko jumbies, and majorettes to steel bands crossed the Post Office square in varied routines, “Illuminating our Culture for the World to See, St. Thomas Carnival 2023,” the theme of this year’s festivities.
“It was a good feeling to see all the kids just having fun and everybody enjoying the time,” said Flavel Blyden, based in Virginia, who waited over 20 years to come home for this Carnival. “They really did a wonderful job.”
Parade Marshall Georgia Francis, a veteran music educator with more than 45 years of experience, waved multicolored streamers, shook hands with Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr., and greeted her fans in a red-yellow-and green madras outfit with ruffles made by her mother.
She was followed by pageant winners as Carnival Princess Na’Riyah Penn and Prince Kriston Ward and their court joined those from Crucian Christmas Festival, Beautiful Beginning, and Little Miss and Mr. Sunshine.
School queens from Bowsky Elementary, Charlotte Amalie High School and Eudora Kean High School also shared in the lineup, with one representing the Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic, waving regally from a line of convertibles.
Ten-year-old Kaylee Breedy of Addelita Cancryn Intermediate Jr. High School, an international baton twirling competition winner, kicked off the majorette performances with double batons, cartwheels, and a split solo entry in purple and green.
As the song “Hot, Hot, Hot,” blared out of some speakers, the clouds emptied onto the Charming Twirlers with the youngest walking and running through the judging area. Older sections in pink and gold feathers stuck through their routines ending with splits on the wet street. The Show Stoppers supporters gathered around to see their children perform in the off and on rain.
Rehcdl Bacz, 9, originally from the Dominican Republic was a part of that group, and enjoyed every bit of the parade, even the rain.
“A lot of people saw me dancing and that I can do it,” she said.
But none could outdo the St. Thomas Majorettes, who took to the street with multiple sections as the song “Shake Up,” played, wrapping their performance with a routine by a group of traditional clowns accentuated by popping off several bursts of confetti.
The sole dance entry, Elite Dynasty Dancers, in fluffy pink and purple tutus, shook their pompoms like windshield wipers. Older members in silver leotards and butterfly-shaped feathered back pieces shared choreography representing interstellar travel.
The only band entry was from the VI Montessori School, with sixth-grade musicians playing an array of songs from the Caribbean and Latin America on glockenspiels, xylophones and metallophones, as their instructor Joie Byrd played the trap set.
Highlights of the day also included sweet steelpan music from the melodious Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra whose hundred strong trolley entered the square to the sound of whistles. They joined the Ulla Muller Elementary School, St. Thomas All Stars Junior Steel Orchestra, Yard Vibes, and Love City Pan Dragons playing popular calypso songs blended with medleys of older tunes.
The parade featured three troupes, including the under fifty member Sun Children and Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School, equipped with clear umbrellas and sunflower hats as they did fancy footwork. The Show Stoppers Dance Group and the Department of Education’s All Things Bright, Beautiful, and Balanced with over 100 members displayed their vibrant colors while negotiating with the overhead showers.
Traditional entries rounded out the performances, with Eccentric Mocko Jumbies drawing a crowd of followers with their knee knocks, dips, and leg up tricks in gold hats with pink, blue, and yellow costumes. The St. John Mocko Jumbies also represented, sharing background on the art form rooted in West African tradition. And, the Traditional Indians danced to the rolling percussion of the drums in long feathered headdresses, signaling the end of the parade.
For Denise Christian, who moved to Alaska in 1973, it was a chance to see the group she once played mas with in action.
“It just brings back a lot of memories from my childhood days,” she said.
Music for the parade was provided by several deejays including Nut, Amos and Legit, along with the band Karnage.