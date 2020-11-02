ST. CROIX — The St. Croix community has lost a social icon and staple of the Christiansted Boardwalk after Judith Gumbs died early Saturday morning after a year-long illness. She was 92.
Gumbs, known to residents and visitors as “Ms. Judith” or “Candy Lady,” was a spritely Kittitian who moved to St. Croix in 1964, hoping for a better life for herself and her family just like many people from the Eastern Caribbean did during that era. She raised her children and took care of her grandchildren in a modest homes on Hill Street, Christiansted, where she lived until her death.
Shadona Gumbs-Daily describes her grandmother as a high-spirited woman with love for the entire world.
“One thing about her, she lived her life to the fullest all the time. She was the life of the party,” Gumbs-Daily said. “She always had the house full of family and told the best stories ever about her life and growing up in St. Kitts and what St. Croix was like years ago.”
As the news of her passing spread Saturday, outpourings of love were shared. She was described as a kind soul, and some called her the Queen of Christiansted, others an angel on earth.
Retired Police Officer Charles Nibbs called her the “Candy Lady.” Nibbs said he had known and loved Gumbs for years and had escorted her to her home on many occasions, making sure she was safe inside.
“Our community was blessed to have her. My wife and I greatly thank her family for sharing her with the community she greatly loved; especially parade and triathlon days, activities which she loved to attend,” he said. “She will be missed.”
For decades, Gumbs was a sure participant at Christiansted festivities, including St. Patrick’s Day parades where she would ride her green bicycle while wearing a large green hat and green outfit.
She was also a familiar face on the boardwalk, slowly pushing a baby stroller laden with roasted peanuts, candies, toys, sunglasses and other knick-knacks that she sold to bar and restaurant patrons well into the night. Sometimes she sang to them, sometimes she just chatted.
“She would look forward to going down to the boardwalk just so she could mingle with people every night,” Gumbs-Daily said. “She would walk down just after sunset and would come back late after the bars would close and nobody ever bothered her.”
While family had some concerns for Gumbs’ safety and well-being as she navigated the dark streets alone, Gumbs-Daily said they realized she was well-loved and respected, and had angels looking out for her throughout the town. Recently, one of her sons began picking her up at night to take her home.
In 2019, Gumbs traveled to Miami for routine health screenings, but complications had developed. She received some treatment, but her health deteriorated. Gumbs died early Saturday morning.
“She will be missed, no doubt, and we thank the community for loving her as much as she loved them,” Gumbs-Daily said. “We are all very sad right now, but we know granny kept us together when she was alive, and her death will keep us united.”
Services are pending.