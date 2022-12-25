BVI caroling

 Dean 'Sportsman' Greenaway

TORTOLA — Daisy Donovan-Hull hadn’t spent a Christmas in Carrot Bay since 2013, and between 2017’s Hurricane Irma and the pandemic, kept her and many British Virgin Islands natives from returning for the annual yuletide celebrations.

Her group, the Carrot Bay Carolers, was among four different groups going house to house, singing carols and bringing the holiday cheer through the village from Saturday night into Sunday morning.