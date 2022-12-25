TORTOLA — Daisy Donovan-Hull hadn’t spent a Christmas in Carrot Bay since 2013, and between 2017’s Hurricane Irma and the pandemic, kept her and many British Virgin Islands natives from returning for the annual yuletide celebrations.
Her group, the Carrot Bay Carolers, was among four different groups going house to house, singing carols and bringing the holiday cheer through the village from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
“It gives me a lot of memories of when we got up all kinds of times in the night, waiting for the carolers to come, hear all the different tones of voices — the bass, that was my favorite like Mr. Andrell Smith,” Donovan-Hull, told The Daily News. “Now coming back after all those years, I met his son. The same voice. He made my night. I also saw all kinds of people I haven’t seen in years.”
She said returning home was “awesome” and she loved it.
“I’ve been home, but not for Christmas and this is exciting,” she said. “Just to see the old folks, hear the fungi band and all of that, it’s great.”
Suzy Wong left Tortola following the destruction of Hurricane Irma and said returning was an exciting time for her. “This is everything I know and I was just saying, how come we aren’t hearing caroling this year when they showed up,” she said. “This is my first Christmas home in five years and I was really happy to see the group coming by here tonight. And as you can see, I have all my nieces, nephews and cousins here. We’ve been doing our own caroling and karaoke. It was just awesome to experience this again.”
Abigail Turnbull said for her it’s “heaven and earth” when it comes to the Christmas tradition. “There’s nothing like it. You see everyone you know, people you haven’t seen in years. It’s just a welcoming feeling. A warm feeling to be home for the holiday season,” said Turnbull who lives in Massachusetts. “I missed it one year because of COVID, but my cousin called and said they were by the house. I was so happy. It made my day.”
Turnbull said while there are people who don’t appreciate the tradition, she does. “This is our tradition,” she said. “We need to keep it going. I don’t know of any other village that really does it. I know Cane Garden Bay, but Carrot Bay, everyone is here. People come from far and wide. Family comes from Connecticut, New York and California, I love it.”
Carrot Bay Carolers leader Velma Donovan-Chung said that with no pandemic restrictions, this year was “amazing” and they had a lot more participants including new faces and younger people, whom she hopes can carry on the tradition.
“This year was a bit emotional because I lost my sister Iona (Donovan) who was one of the group leaders and when we got by her house all the emotions came down,” she said. “He son, my nephew came out, we touched and the tears came down — just the memories of her being there last year and this year, she’s not there. So I was a bit touched there. But we have quite a bit of new faces with us this time, the singing is extremely good this time around.”
Donovan-Chung said they were joined by other persons in the community and she was delighted to see the younger participants in particular.
“Hopefully, they’ll be the ones to carry on the tradition and if I’m in my wheelchair, they’ll be the ones to come and sing to me,” she said.