ST. CROIX — Compared by their principal to diamonds because of their resiliency, 156 St. Croix Central High School graduates sparkled in striking red gowns and caps embellished with gold during their processional down a makeshift center aisle in the school’s gymnasium on Tuesday.
The “Momentous, Versatile, and Prestigious Class of 2022” took their seats to cheers from a roaring crowd.
Principal Yves Abraham said the graduates, whose education was interrupted first by the devastation of two hurricanes and more recently, the COVID pandemic, are no strangers to pressure.
“Diamonds are the most beautiful and precious stones in the world, but a diamond doesn’t start out polished and shiny. A diamond is formed from a simple piece of coal that experienced intense and continuous pressure. Without pressure there is no diamonds only lumps of coal,” Abraham said. “Get ready to do what it takes to accomplish your goals. The task ahead will require time, focus, and the ability to work hard under pressure but it can be done.”
While diamonds are admired for their beauty, Abraham said they are also admired for their toughness, their resiliency, or strength.
“Becoming a diamond is not easy. You must be able to endure the pressure and you must be tough. So, whether you are planning on going to college, trade school, the military, or the work force- your journey after graduation will not be shiny and spectacular is you’re not able to endure the pressure and put in the time,” Abraham said.
Tuesday marked a 12-year educational milestone in which over 400 supporters came armed with air horns and whistles to audibly demonstrate the bubbling pride their expressions exuded with.
The Class of 2022 had not only shared an educational experience together, but have faced devastating hurricanes and been through a pandemic together, and valedictorian Jasmine Cox said the combination of these shared experiences has bonded them together as family.
“I want you to take comfort in the moment right here where you are surrounded by over 100 other people who understand you and who relate to you, to know in this moment that you are not alone,” Cox said. “Through the past four years the people sitting next to you have all been fighting some of the same battles you have. And if no one has ever told you this yet I want to say that I am proud of you, all of you. Even those that I have never met or will never meet. These four years were hell, but we all came through it together and knowing that has made me very proud.”
The class salutatorian Rolanda Wells was unable to attend the ceremony as she was ill.
During the ceremony, the top 25 graduates — including Cox and Wells — were recognized. Class President Jolisa Gifft, also an honor student, was lauded as “Above and Beyond Student of the Year” for her community service on and off campus. Gifft, who gave the benediction at the ceremony, was also Student Government President and served as the Class of 2022 Public Relations Officer.
In addition to her praise, Abraham shared a bit of wisdom with the Class of 2022, referencing a quote from Michael Josephson: “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”