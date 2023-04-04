ST. THOMAS — Ciga Records CEO and founder Shawn “Ciga” Baptiste has plans for the world of reggae and dancehall music.
On March 16, the Crucian music promoter and entrepreneur shared his vision during a launch party at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. That vision includes signing management deals with world-renowned dancehall deejay Beenie Man and rising star Shane-O. The mid-March event saw the premiere of a new Beenie Man single, “Caribbean Boyz,” which was filmed in Jamaica and on St. Croix.
“They’re saying in the streets that I brought back dancehall,” Baptiste said.
Ciga Records was established in Jamaica and seeks to add value to the local scene by bringing authentic reggae music to larger markets, according to a press release about the event. Baptiste said accomplishing that means working with younger artists to ensure they’re prepared for the rigors of performing all over the world.
“The education with the reggae culture is not there the way it’s supposed to be,” he said.
At the end of the day, Baptiste said, he aims to establish a reggae and dancehall complex in Jamaica that can function like an after-school center or a boys and girls club. Baptiste said it’s not uncommon for an artist to gain popularity fast, perform in other countries and then run into problems. A dedicated space for artists to learn the ropes would help them succeed at home and abroad.
“If you only know one way to ride a bike, that’s the way you’re gonna ride a bike,” Baptiste said, but learning the ins and outs of the industry and travel can help the artists — and the music — flourish.
“At the end of the day, I don’t want to put them out there and they fall short,” he said.