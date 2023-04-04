Beenie Man

Shawn "Ciga" Baptiste and Beenie Man

ST. THOMAS — Ciga Records CEO and founder Shawn “Ciga” Baptiste has plans for the world of reggae and dancehall music.

On March 16, the Crucian music promoter and entrepreneur shared his vision during a launch party at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. That vision includes signing management deals with world-renowned dancehall deejay Beenie Man and rising star Shane-O. The mid-March event saw the premiere of a new Beenie Man single, “Caribbean Boyz,” which was filmed in Jamaica and on St. Croix.