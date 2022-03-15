Three men and an underage teen were arrested early Sunday after residents of Paul M. Pearson Gardens called police and reported that the group was playing with firearms, and two of the suspects aimed their weapons at officers, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said the situation could have easily ended in violence or death, and “the Court is very thankful that we’re not looking at a homicide charge here.”
Police arrested the three men, Asean Lawrence, 22, Lesroy Nisbett, 20, and Trevorn Simmonds, 24, and charged them each with aiding and abetting first- and third-degree assault; carrying or using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence; constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number within 1,000 feet of a housing community; first-degree reckless endangerment; disobeying a lawful order; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The underage teen has not been publicly identified because he has not been charged as an adult.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when police responded to a report by a concerned citizen who asked to remain anonymous. The citizen reported that there were several men by building eight dressed in dark clothing, “playing with guns,” according to the probable cause fact sheet.
Officers responded and heard gunshots, and as they rounded the corner of a building police found themselves facing four suspects, each carrying a gun, according to the fact sheet.
Police ordered the men to drop the weapons, and two ran up the staircase while two others “stopped and intentionally pointed their gun at the other officer and I in the entrance of the archway,” according to the fact sheet.
As the officer raised his patrol rifle, one of the men threw his gun to the ground, and the other three eventually also came down the stairs with their faces unmasked and their empty hands up, according to the fact sheet.
Officers detained the men and with the help of V.I. Fire Service gained entry to a vacant apartment.
Officers searched and found that the suspects had stood on a railing and tucked the guns through an opening to an outside patio in the vacant apartment, stashing them in a planter out of sight, according to the fact sheet.
Police identified the three weapons found in the planter as a 9mm Glock 17 with a fully loaded 24-round extended magazine, a 9mm Taurus with an obliterated serial number, and a Ruger Speed 5 revolver with six .357 rounds and no identifiable serial number, according to the fact sheet. The fourth weapon thrown to the ground was a loaded black Glock 17 9mm.
Police did not find any spent shell casings, and no shots registered on the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, according to the fact sheet.
Unable to post $175,000 bail each, the men were jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set the same conditions of release for each defendant: $150,000 bail with a 10% cash provision. If they are able to post $15,000, they must remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring while they await trial.