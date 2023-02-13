ST. THOMAS — Teachers at Lockhart Elementary School on St. Thomas kept students in the cafeteria Monday, saying they’re no longer willing to teach in moldy classrooms, and the Education Department said remediation will begin today.

“There was no learning taking place with over 100 kids sitting in the cafeteria all day. They’re antsy, it’s just not good right now,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District. “The teachers are not able to do their jobs and the students are not learning.”

