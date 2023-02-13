ST. THOMAS — Teachers at Lockhart Elementary School on St. Thomas kept students in the cafeteria Monday, saying they’re no longer willing to teach in moldy classrooms, and the Education Department said remediation will begin today.
“There was no learning taking place with over 100 kids sitting in the cafeteria all day. They’re antsy, it’s just not good right now,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District. “The teachers are not able to do their jobs and the students are not learning.”
Jones said she spent much of the day at the school, which has 26 teachers, and staff and students alike have reported feeling sick.
“They decided to put their foot down because of the condition of the classrooms,” Jones said.
“Mold remediation will begin in approximately 4-6 classrooms at Lockhart Elementary on Feb. 14,” Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in a written statement Monday.
“The situation developed as a result of condensation accumulating within the walls of the modular units. Fast Track will provide professional remediation services and classrooms are expected to be cleaned and fully functional by Tuesday, Feb. 21,” according to the department.
“The rooms are compromised. There’s poor air quality, mold, AC units’ vents need to be cleaned, A lot of the teachers are getting sick because of the mold, they suspect there’s also formaldehyde that’s causing them to have irritation in their eyes, some of them are asthmatic,” Jones said.
“They just decided that they can’t take it anymore. We’ve filed grievances, complaints, nothing has happened. I’ve contacted the Commissioner, she said she would get on it. This was last week Thursday, and she told me today that an air quality specialist, mold expert was coming in tomorrow to test rooms,” Jones said Monday, and citing an initial Feb. 9 discussion.
“I told the teachers this and they were like, ‘We don’t care, it’s been too long.’ We have one teacher that’s been teaching her class in the cafeteria for a month-and-a-half because they don’t have a room for her, and she keeps getting sick,” she added.
Under the union’s contract with the Education Department, Jones said teachers who smell mold or other air contaminants are entitled to an alternative teaching space until testing and remediation are done.
“None of that has happened,” Jones said. “They’re fearful that they might be inhaling something that might cause damage down the line.”
Jones said there needs to be an evaluation by mold experts, and clearance from OSHA that the classrooms are safe.
Similar plumbing and air quality issues are being reported at other schools, including Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School, Charlotte Amalie High School and Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, where teachers recently kept students in outdoor corridors because of concerns about classroom mold.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during the State of the Territory Address on Jan. 23 that “the fixation on building maintenance masks the true mission of education — graduating students that are competent and capable.”
But Jones said that students can’t focus on learning without clean air, water, and other basic necessities that should be available to them at school.
When asked about the issues at BCB earlier this month, Graham responded in an email on Feb. 2 that “Maintenance employees responded to the complaints of mold at BCB. Remediation will occur with an independent contractor, as well as proper cleaning. In the interim, accommodations will be provided to the affected classrooms.”
Jones said that to date, she’s not aware of any efforts to remediate mold at the school, and “I think Charlotte Amalie might be the worst.”
Jones said teachers are fed up, and “I don’t know how much longer the department expects them to wait.”
