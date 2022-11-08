Melvin Claxton, a Pulitzer Prize- winning reporter, and Neville James, a former senator and WTJX talk-show host, are among the speakers scheduled to participate in a virtual summit exploring journalism then and now and organized by the University of the Virgin Islands Association of Black Journalists.

Billed as the only student-led summit in the Caribbean, the two-day event starts Friday under the theme “Time Capsule: Then and Now” with such topics as “Is the Power of the Pen Under Attack” and “Caribbean News Must Be a Priority.”