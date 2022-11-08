Melvin Claxton, a Pulitzer Prize- winning reporter, and Neville James, a former senator and WTJX talk-show host, are among the speakers scheduled to participate in a virtual summit exploring journalism then and now and organized by the University of the Virgin Islands Association of Black Journalists.
Billed as the only student-led summit in the Caribbean, the two-day event starts Friday under the theme “Time Capsule: Then and Now” with such topics as “Is the Power of the Pen Under Attack” and “Caribbean News Must Be a Priority.”
Indeyah Todman, UVIABJ secretary, told The Daily News that the summit is a place where students can voice their opinions about “topics affecting marginalized communities in the USVI and the Caribbean.”
“People should hope to learn that their voice matters,” Todman said. “Your voice deserves to be heard, and we hope that UVIABJ’s Journalism Summit can be the place to help you share it.”
In addition to Claxton and James, the other panelists include award-winning TV producer Eva Colemen and radio personality Rashidi Clenance. Both Claxton and Clenance are former UVI students. Claxton served as editor of the UVI Post, the school’s newspaper, and Clenance was a star basketball player at the university in the mid-1990s.
UVIABJ is the first and only collegiate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists in the Caribbean. The national organization facilitates local events such as the summit, according to organizers.
While students have graduate and faculty advisers who encourage and guide them, some like Carlos Eton and Michael Bell shoulder the responsibilities to prepare for the event by advertising, contacting speakers, or getting sponsors.
Eton is responsible for programming, audio and visual media, and online content. Bell, UVIABJ president, is responsible for funding and securing sponsorship from local businesses. During the summit, which ends Saturday, he will serve as a moderator of various panel groups.
“I think a journalism summit is very important because it allows for many individuals to hear from some great experts in various fields of communications or journalism,” Bell said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to grow your knowledge, but at the same time network and possibly even learn something from the summit.”
He added that his “biggest hope” is for “everybody who attends takes something away from our event.”
Day 1 of the summit on Friday is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. On Saturday, it begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 5:20 p.m.