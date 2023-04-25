Environmental Protection Agency-approved contractors will begin removing a trio of hazardous chemicals from the Port Hamilton Refinery today, Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said during a weekly Government House press briefing on Monday.

Over the next few months, 253,000 gallons of rich amine solution, 8,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia, and 10,500 gallons of liquefied petroleum gas will be shipped out of the territory and either disposed of or sold, Jaschen said.