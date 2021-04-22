A series of cleanup events are being held at locations on St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island in honor of Earth Day.
At 10 a.m. today, volunteers will gather at Limestone Beach on Water Island to help clear debris, according to a Facebook event created by Savannah Deasy.
The event is expected to last two hours and is open to anyone who wishes to participate. Volunteers are asked to bring a mask, gloves, a bucket or garbage back, water and sunscreen.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Clean Up St. Thomas is sponsoring an event in Frenchtown, which will begin and end at near the dumpsters. The event is being presented in partnership with Antilles School and Stormy Pirates Charters, and ProSolar is providing volunteers and two trucks to help haul away trash.
Bags, buckets, drinks and food will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring reusable cups or tumblers for water refills, as bottled water will not be provided. Gloves will also be available, but volunteers are asked to bring protective gloves if they have them, to help reduce waste.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Get Trashed St. John and Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will hold clean up events at two separate locations on St. John.
Volunteers are asked to meet at either the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor’s Center in Cruz Bay, or John’s Folly Institute in Coral Bay.
Participants are asked to wear green to celebrate Earth Day, and bring water and a mask. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.