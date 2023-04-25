Environmental Protection Agency-approved contractors will begin removing a trio of hazardous chemicals from the Port Hamilton Refinery today, Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said during a weekly Government House press briefing on Monday.
Over the next few months, 253,000 gallons of rich amine solution, 8,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia, and 10,500 gallons of liquefied petroleum gas will be shipped out of the territory and either disposed of or sold, Jaschen said.
The EPA mandated the chemicals’ removal from the St. Croix refinery in December 2022. Federal inspectors found that chemicals were not properly managed after a petroleum coke fire broke out at the refinery in August.
While the chemicals are being removed, the EPA has established 14 air-monitoring stations across the island to monitor for heightened levels of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
The removal process is scheduled for completion in late June or early July, Jaschen said.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta opened the briefing from St. Croix’s Bohlke International Aviation Hangar, where Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was scheduled to take the inaugural flight from new airline Fly the Whale.
Motta announced that the Internal Revenue Bureau and Finance Department will release $10 million in income tax refunds for residents up to tax year 2021. The agencies will distribute 3,247 checks, Motta said, adding that the bureau also created an online excise tax portal.
Updating the public on the state of COVID-19, Health Department epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said the territory has six active cases and a 1.7 percent positivity rate. Ellis noted that this year’s Carnival will be the first in several years without restrictions.
“And that is a testament to the resilience of the Virgin Islands people,” she said.
Following an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Dr. Ellis said vaccination schedules will be simplified following the authorization of bivalent mRNA vaccines for all doses administered to people six months old or older.
The public also heard from Deborah Howell, governor of Rotary District 7020, who shared an update on the imminent arrival of several hundred Rotarians to St. Croix during the first week of May for the organization’s 2023 district conference.
“You’re going to see buses and cars all over the island, just traversing, and you don’t have to wonder why,” she said. “It’s because Rotarians are here.”