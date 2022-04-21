ST. THOMAS — Prosecutors rested their case against John Jackson Thursday, after showing jurors video from a February 2019 interview in which Jackson admitted he repeatedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl, and a graphic cellphone video they said Jackson filmed during one of those encounters.
Jackson’s attorney, Yohana Manning, called no witnesses and presented no evidence before resting his case.
Jackson did not take the stand in his own defense.
Jurors will begin deliberations today after hearing closing arguments from both sides, and instructions from U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy.
The prosecution, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Donna Rainwater, Natasha Baker, and Criminal Chief Jill Koster, spent three days eliciting testimony from witnesses and presenting evidence that Jackson had sex with three schoolgirls half his age between 2017 and 2019.
Jackson, 33, is charged with six crimes, production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and three counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.
The Daily News is not identifying the young women by name because they are alleged victims of sexual assault, and they are identified in the indictment as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Jane Doe 3.
On Thursday, the prosecution showed jurors video of Jackson’s interview with investigators. Police contacted him after Jane Doe 1 told her father she had been having sex with Jackson, and he brought her to the police station and filed a report in February 2019.
The video shows Jackson sitting in an interview room while he is questioned by three investigators who are off camera.
Police asked Jackson if Jane Doe 1 had ever been to his apartment.
He was “not sure,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to remember.”
Jackson took lengthy pauses before responding, frequently licking his lips. He asked to review messages on his phone before answering.
Jackson said he would bring Jane Doe 1 to her softball games at Griffith Park.
Police asked how often he would give her rides.
“When she asks,” Jackson said. “We message and we talk. We talk about all kinds of stuff.”
Police asked whether Jackson gave Jane Doe 1 a marijuana brownie, and he appeared to think hard before answering, “probably not,” and later said she had gotten it from someone else.
Jackson said he was having trouble remembering because “it was awhile ago.”
Police asked if Jane Doe 1 had ever been in Jackson’s bedroom at his apartment in Mandahl.
Jackson looked around the room before answering, “I don’t know.”
Police asked again, and Jackson responded “I don’t recall.”
They asked if she had been in the apartment.
“I think she’s been in my apartment,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he once stopped at the apartment to get gym clothes while driving with the girl, and she was “all over the house.”
One of the investigators asked if the girl had ever been in Jackson’s bed.
“Yeah,” Jackson said.
Jackson pulled at his eyelashes as police explained that Jane Doe 1 had said they had sex on specific occasions over the last several weeks.
Without changing his expression, Jackson asked police where and when Jane Doe 1 said they had sex.
Jackson appeared to think hard before saying that they “got into it” and “we had a few drinks,” but “it was awhile ago.”
Police reminded Jackson that he had already told them he never had sex with Jane Doe 1, and asked “why would she say this?”
“To be honest, yeah, we had sex,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s demeanor changed and he became more expressive, gesturing with his hands as he described how he began spending time with Jane Doe 1.
“She said she just broke up with this guy, so we were talking and stuff like that,” Jackson said.
The first night they had sex, Jackson said he picked up Jane Doe 1 and she told her parents “she had a sleepover or something like that” so she wouldn’t have to go home that night. “She had some story made up already.”
Jackson told police he took her back to his apartment where they had sex.
Police asked if he had sex with her after that.
“I think she gave me oral. Yeah, oral sex. On my birthday,” Jackson said.
Police asked if they had sex on any other occasions.
“I think so,” Jackson said.
The video ended, and Manning cross examined the prosecution’s witness, Lt. Deborah Hodge, who was one of the three investigators in the interview with Jackson.
“You learned that he had just finished an eight-round sparring match, correct?” Manning said.
Jackson competed in the 2008 Olympics and was in boxing training at the time of the interview.
Hodge said she hadn’t asked Jackson what he was doing before the interview, and he didn’t tell her he had been sparring.
Manning asked if Hodge told investigators to obtain surveillance video from a bar where Jane Doe 1 said she had been drinking with friends in January, before Jackson picked her up and took her to his apartment for sex.
“It’s not necessary for me to micromanage,” Hodge said.
The prosecution’s final witness was Special Agent Michael Fogle of Homeland Security Investigations.
In response to questioning from Rainwater, Fogle explained the process by which he used software to extract data from Jane Doe 1’s cellphone with her consent.
The phone contained a minute-long video that Jane Doe 1 said Jackson had filmed while they were having sex, Fogle testified.
“You could also see a background as he was recording,” including a distinctive pillow and a “gold bracelet” on the man’s wrist, Fogle said.
Fogle testified that while executing a child pornography search warrant at Jackson’s apartment, investigators found suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gold bracelet and pillow that appeared to be similar to those seen in the video.
Fogle initially testified that they were the “same” items, but Molloy cautioned him not to speculate. Fogle agreed that he could not say with certainty whether the items taken in the search were also in the video, but emphasized that they were “very similar.”
Metadata, the basic information contained in photo and video files, showed that the video had been filmed in the area of Jackson’s apartment on a specific date in January 2019, Fogle testified.
That video, “Government’s Exhibit 23,” was shown to the jury.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have to warn you, what you are about to see is a graphic video,” Molloy said, and ordered the courtroom closed while it was played, without sound.
Spectators were seated in a separate courtroom to enable social distancing between jurors in the main courtroom. Molloy ordered court staff to physically cover the camera providing a live video feed between courtrooms, “to ensure there’s no inadvertent transmission of that video.”
Following a brief recess, each side rested their case. Molloy reminded jurors not to read anything about the trial or discuss the case with anyone, and dismissed them for the day.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.