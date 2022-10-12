Real estate professional and television host Sean Conlon presented his application for tax benefits to the Economic Development Commission on Tuesday.
Conlon immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland about 30 years ago, and appeared at Tuesday’s meeting from London via videoconference.
His company, Conlon and Co. USVI LLLP, is applying for tax incentives through the EDC, which provides eligible businesses up to a 90% reduction in corporate and personal income tax, and up to 100% exemption on gross receipt, business property and excise tax payments.
Attorney Marjorie Roberts explained that the company intends to engage in a variety of financial services including consulting and business management, investment banking, and family office services. The company will make a minimum capital investment of $100,000 and commit to hiring seven full-time employees in the first two years of operation.
The company will also provide 100% of health insurance premiums for employees and their dependents, a minimum of $30,000 in life insurance, a retirement plan with at least 2% annual employer contribution, as well as 20 days of paid time off and 12 paid holidays annually.
The application includes a pledge of $30,000 in charitable contributions, which will increase by $5,000 each year and be capped at $50,000, with at least 50% going to Education. The company will also provide $10,000 to the Territorial Scholarship Fund and make a $2,500 annual contribution to the Labor Department fund.
Conlon said like many of his generation, he went to America “to make my fortune” and got his real estate license while working as a janitor for three years.
His study of zoning law changes in Chicago helped him to become the top real estate broker in North America by age 26, “which changed my life and changed my family’s life in Ireland,” and led him to start a high-tech real estate company and merchant’s bank, and buy and sell several other businesses.
“I do have a little thing I do on television, but I’m more proud of my merchant bank,” Conlon said.
That “little thing” is a show on CNBC, “The Deed: Chicago,” in which Conlon used his experience to help struggling investors.
Conlon said a friend mentioned places where Americans can easily move businesses, and was considering Puerto Rico.
“I actually wanted an island with some personality,” and went to St. Croix for the weekend, Conlon said. “I fell in love with the place and I fell in love with a house, so I bought a beautiful old sugar mill in St. Croix which is now my home since the start of the year.”
The five-acre Estate Clairmont, formerly owned by textile designer Twila Wilson, was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in 1997. The article noted that “Estate Clairmont, thanks to slave labor, prospered as a sugarcane plantation in the early 1700s — until the suffering serfs took the liberty of torching the plantation house.”
A Feb. 2021 New York Times article about the property didn’t mention the enslaved workers who lived and died on the plantation, or the laborers who eventually rose up in revolt during the 1878 Fireburn protest. But the article did describe the lavish five-bedroom property that was listed at $2.95 million, which was built inside and around the historic sugar mill, “with a two-story guesthouse and stone ruins dating to the heyday of the sugar mill.”
Conlon said he’s excited to have the EDC governing board members to the home for cocktails, and is planning to give tours to media outlets eager for a look inside.
He sold 5,000 homes as a broker and had developed a set of rules for real estate, but when it came to Estate Clairmont, “I did everything I wasn’t meant to do, I walked in and fell in love with it,” and ended up in a bidding war, Conlon said. “It’s so beautiful, I’m so proud of it.”
In addition, “I just married a young girl recently and her father runs the Historical Homes Society of Europe,” Conlon said.
Conlon recently married Imogen Hervey-Bathurst at her family estate, Eastnor Castle, and his new father-in-law, James Hervey-Bathurst, is a leader of historic architecture preservation.
He compared downtown Christiansted to historic areas of Italy, and said the architecture is an invaluable asset that should be preserved and protected.
“The majority of those historical buildings are still in probate so it’s a challenge, it’s a major challenge,” said board chairman Kevin Rodriquez.
“I didn’t know that,” Conlon said, and noted that like Italy, there are often multiple family members fighting over one piece of property, leaving it to deteriorate in the meantime.
Conlon said he’s also had a wildlife foundation for 20 years, and intends to make a variety of charitable contributions to St. Croix.
“I expect my contribution to the community to be more than just the basic expected amount,” Conlon said. “I’m not dropping in and out, not my thing. I’m all in.”
“I don’t know if it’s your accent, but I love your enthusiasm,” Rodriquez said.
“I love life and I honestly right now couldn’t be happier in St. Croix,” Conlon said.
Conlon said he wants to hire Virgin Islanders locally, and also attract those who have left for the mainland.
Like Ireland had historically, St. Croix suffers from a “brain drain” of talent who leave for better opportunities elsewhere, and Conlon said Ireland was able to reverse that trend by introducing a progressive tax structure.
“I would love to go and find some of your best and brightest and bring them back to St. Croix,” Conlon said. “The more people like me start relocating their businesses there, and bring them back, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
Board members will consider the application and vote on it at a future meeting.