The St. Thomas track coach and hall monitor charged with filming himself raping numerous students at Charlotte Amalie High School has been working at the school for 15 years, Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham confirmed Friday.
“Alfredo Bruce Smith began employment at the Virgin Islands Department of Education on April 24, 2006. Since his arrest, he has been barred from all school campuses and effectively placed on leave pending the ongoing investigation,” Graham said in response to questions from The Daily News.
Smith, 50, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with production of child pornography after a witness reported him to Homeland Security Investigations in April.
The witness told federal investigators that Smith was reported in 2019 to a school administrator, who did nothing. Prosecutors have video evidence from December 2020 showing Smith raping a student in a classroom, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker.
“The Department of Education takes this matter very seriously and continues to cooperate fully with authorities. The investigation is ongoing into allegations of the CAHS administration being made aware of the alleged abuse in 2019. If the investigation reveals that this information is correct, the appropriate action will be taken,” Graham said Friday.
Title 5 of the V.I. Code specifically lists a number of professionals who are mandated to report child abuse and rape, including any “school teacher or other school personnel.”
Officials failing to do so face a misdemeanor charge “and shall be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned not more than one year, or both,” according to the law.
Baker said in documents filed in U.S. District Court that investigators have gathered evidence showing that Smith has been sexually assaulting more than 10 underage students — and filming the crimes — for at least six years.
Smith has worked at the school for more than twice that length of time.
It appears from court documents that evidence gathered so far came primarily from information provided by Facebook, including messages between Smith and alleged victims.
Investigators also found “dozens of photographs and sex videos” of minor boys and their genitals in this community created over a course of years, Baker wrote.
Federal agents conducted a search of Smith’s home and prosecutors have said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
The evidence against Smith “is overwhelming,” according to Baker. Smith is facing at least 15 to 30 years behind bars if convicted, but “it is likely he will face additional counts for his conduct raising the maximum amount of time far beyond his natural life,” she wrote.