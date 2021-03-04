Three men are in custody and more $5.6 million worth of cocaine has been seized after the U.S. Coast Guard stopped a go-fast boat south of St. Croix.
The boat was spotted by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft on the afternoon of Feb. 23 in international waters southeast of the Virgin Islands. The Coast Guard cutter Richard Dixon was diverted to intercept, according to a Coast Guard press release.
The San Juan-based cutter’s boarding team seized more than 440 pounds of cocaine and took the suspected smugglers, one Venezuelan and two Dominican Republic nationals, into custody.
“This interdiction was the result of great teamwork from beginning to end with our interagency partners.” said Lt. Peter Kelly, commanding officer of the 154-foot Richard Dixon. “I am extremely proud of the execution of the Richard Dixon crew in what was not an easy mission, and we are pleased to have kept such a large amount of cocaine from reaching U.S. streets.”
The detained men and contraband were transferred to the Coast Guard cutter Heriberto Hernandez for transport to San Juan, where they were taken into custody by members of the federal Caribbean Corridor Strike Force, a drug enforcement task force comprised of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marshal’s Service and Puerto Rico Police. They will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, according to the press release.