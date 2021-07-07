A Culebra man is missing after he and another boater were forced to abandon their sinking vessel bound from St. Thomas on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a helicopter from Air Station Borinquen were searching the waters off Culebra for Darren Rodriguez Villanueva, 33, who was last seen by the survivor moments after the vessel sank.
The other boater was able to reach Culebrita, an uninhabited coral island just off the eastern coast of Culebra Island, which houses a solar-powered light beacon. The two men departed Culebra and traveled to St. Thomas on Sunday, but were forced to jump into the water when their vessel started taking on water during their return voyage to Culebra on Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard.
At 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency reporting a possible person in the water following a missing person’s report received by Puerto Rico Police on Culebra.
Watchstanders diverted the Joseph Tezanos, a 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutter based in San Juan, and directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to begin the search. Watchstanders also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout for a person in the water.
The Coast Guards asks that anyone who may have seen or has information on the possible whereabouts of Rodriguez Villanueva to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.