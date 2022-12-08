SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle assisted two U.S. boaters aboard the sailing vessel Watoosh in the Caribbean Sea and completed a two-day tow of the sailing vessel to Salinas, Puerto Rico Thursday afternoon.

The boaters, a man and a woman, reportedly departed Curacao aboard the 40-foot vessel Watoosh on a voyage to Puerto Rico and were two days overdue because of bad weather and constant high north winds that prevented the Watoosh from making way and caused the vessel to run out of fuel.