The Coast Guard is warning that dangerous rip currents are possible at beaches across the region during the Labor Day Weekend, and residents, visitors, and boaters are encouraged to use caution.
“The National Weather Service is predicting an increase in rip current risk, with moderate to high risk for most north and east beaches by late Saturday or Sunday,” according to a news release.
“We urge people to exercise caution this weekend with the potential for rip currents to occur due to passing weather,” said Lt. Commander Kimberly Shadwick, Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator. “The ocean can quickly become troublesome for swimmers and beachgoers, please be vigilant and contact the Coast Guard or 911 at the first signs of a person in the water in distress.”
Beaches and coastal areas along rocky cliff sides can be particularly deadly.
A memorial marks the site at Picara Point in Estate Peterborg on St. Thomas where 22-year-old Savannah Finn, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and her boyfriend were swept from rocks on March 18, 2016.
While her boyfriend was able to climb back to safety, high surf and rough waters prevented emergency responders from reaching Finn. Her body has never been found.
On Nov. 23, 2017, two men were swept off the rocks in the area. While police found one man on the rocks covered in bruises, the other man’s body was recovered in the water. Emergency medical technicians determined he was dead at the scene.
Popular tourist areas like The Baths in the British Virgin Islands are also increasingly risky during storms.
A 66-year-old tourist drowned in that area in the water off Devils Bay in February, on a day when officials had issued a high surf advisory and warned against swimming at all North Shore beaches and Bubbly Pool.
The Coast Guard advises public and recreational boaters that a rip current is a powerful channel of water that flows quickly away from shore. They often occur at low spots or breaks in the sandbar. Any object or person caught in a rip current can be pulled out into deeper seas.
“If you are caught in a rip current, do not panic. The way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore. Once you are away from the force of the rip current, begin to swim back to the beach. Do not attempt to swim directly against the current, as you can become easily exhausted, even if you are a strong swimmer,” according to the news release.
The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16 to obtain information on small craft advisories and other warnings.
The Coast Guard Rescue Sub-Center contact number to report a distress or rescue situation in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands is 787-289-2041, while VHF Channel 16 is the international distress frequency to report maritime emergencies.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.