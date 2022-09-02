The Coast Guard is warning that dangerous rip currents are possible at beaches across the region during the Labor Day Weekend, and residents, visitors, and boaters are encouraged to use caution.

“The National Weather Service is predicting an increase in rip current risk, with moderate to high risk for most north and east beaches by late Saturday or Sunday,” according to a news release.

