Two people suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run boat crash in Cruz Bay, St. John, and U.S. Coast Guard investigators are asking for the community to come forward with any information that might help identify the driver of the vessel who fled the scene.
The suspect vessel, a white-hulled center console boat, was involved in the collision the night of Jan. 24 near the National Park Service and Caneel Bay fuel docks in Cruz Bay, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The collision “left two passengers, a man and a woman, seriously injured, one of whom remains hospitalized in critical condition,” according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment St. Thomas and marine investigators are coordinating and sharing information on the investigation with the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, according to the release.
Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 24, a small aluminum skiff was leaving Cruz Bay “as a white-hulled vessel, approximately 20 to 30 feet in length, entered the harbor at a high rate of speed and collided with the skiff,” according to the news release. “One of the passengers from the skiff was thrown into the water and sustained multiple injuries, while the other was knocked unconscious with life threatening injuries. Good Samaritans’ immediately began to render assistance; they pulled the injured passenger from the water and took the other passenger to the dock.”
The two victims were transported to Schneider Hospital.
Despite appearing to suffer significant damage to its front, the white vessel reportedly continued to the National Park Service dock at a high speed before turning around. They proceeded to leave the area without stopping to render assistance or check on the other vessel, according to the Coast Guard.
“The vessel was later seen being placed on a trailer near the Cruz Bay boat ramp and towed inland on St. John,” according to the news release.
Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment St. Thomas at stt@uscg.mil or call 340-776-3497.