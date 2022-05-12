A member of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed on St. Croix was charged with drunken driving after police said he caused a three-car crash Sunday, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Michael Samartin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving, and was released from police custody after posting $1,000. He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross, who found probable cause for his arrest despite objections from defense attorney Scot McChain.
McChain argued that “my client is a law enforcement officer” who has experience administering field sobriety tests, and said police did not conduct them correctly.
But Assistant V.I. Attorney General William Appleton Jr. said Samartin admitted he had been drinking alcohol before driving, and “there is an abundance of information in the probable cause fact sheet” from witnesses that he sideswiped another vehicle.
Police did not test Samartin’s blood alcohol content at the scene before placing him under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was transported to Luis Hospital for a COVID-19 test. He was brought to the police station for booking, but chemical testing was not administered “due to the medical examination exceeding the two hour period” a blood alcohol content test must be administered under the law, according to the fact sheet.
The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on East End Road in the area of Coakley Bay condominiums. Witnesses, including other drivers whose vehicles were struck and damaged in the crash, said Samartin was driving in the wrong lane and sideswiped another vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and strike a truck, according to the fact sheet.