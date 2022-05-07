ST. THOMAS — Lt. Ronaqua Russell, a native of St. Thomas, was recognized Thursday by the V.I. Legislature with the “Key to the U.S. Virgin Islands” for her achievements as a pilot, and becoming the first African-American female Coast Guard aviator to earn the Air Medal, while flying missions during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Surrounded by friends and family including her parents, former Sen. Ronald Russell and attorney Aquanette Chinnery, she was also recognized for her assistance to V.I. residents while flying Coast Guard missions post-hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The U.S. Coast Guard released a statement on Friday noting that she was lauded during the ceremony in video remarks by Adm. Charles W. Ray, who retired as vice commandant of the Coast Guard in 2021.
“For over 232 years the Coast Guard has been a great service because of young people like you who got in harm’s way to save others,” Ray said in his remarks. “We are so proud of you, the service is lucky to have you and the people of the Virgin Islands are proud of you as well. Congratulations and God bless.”
Russell described what it was like flying during hurricanes.
“I am truly humbled,” she said. “I’ve spent most of my time just trying to lay low. If you know me, you know I hate getting attention. It was an interesting summer of 2017, and flying through Hurricane Harvey in possibly the worst weather I’ve ever seen. And then turning right back around to fly for Hurricane Maria because everybody knew that was close to home.”
Russell attended the University of the Virgin Islands, where she studied applied mathematics, before attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. She graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s of science in operations research. In 2014, she successfully finished Naval Flight School, and she has been a Coast Guard fixed-wing pilot for eight years.
According to the news release, “Lt. Russell’s career is noted by achievement. She is the fifth African-American female pilot in Coast Guard history. She is currently selected for promotion to lieutenant commander.”