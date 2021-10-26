A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a man in distress in St. Thomas Harbor on Saturday night.
The local Coast Guard crew was alerted around 10 p.m. by calls from St. Thomas Rescue and the Sector San Juan Command Center reporting a person in distress in the water.
Boat Forces Detachment St. Thomas personnel established communications with St. Thomas Rescue and Virgin Islands Police Department and launched one of their Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft to search for the man, according to the news release. Once on scene, near the Charlotte Amalie waterfront, the boat crew used spotlights which helped locate the man, struggling to swim in the open harbor, approximately 150 yards from shore.
The crew approached the man and used a life ring with an LED float light to help recover him from the water, and provided assistance.
“Subsequently, the man, 49, was safely transferred to his next of kin. Once ashore, responding Virgin Islands Police Department and emergency medical personnel rendered assistance to the man,” according to the news release.
“The success of this case is a testament to interagency communication and cooperation, and rapid response by the boat crew,” Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Ruiz, Coast Guard boat crew member for the case, said in a statement. “The crew was able to quickly locate the man in the dark, make a safe approach, recover him from the active shipping lane, and transfer him safely to shore.”
The Coast Guard boat crew consisted of Coxswain, BM2 Cord Curran, and crew members MK1 Julio Ruiz, MK2 Tyler Mallin, MK3 Angel Rosario and BM3 Efe Goktepe.