A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a kayaker in distress west of Perseverance Bay on St. Thomas Sunday evening.
The kayaker, who was not identified, called 911 at around 5:30 p.m. and said he had suffered a pulled shoulder and could not make it back to shore, so dispatchers contacted the Sector San Juan Coast Guard watchstanders.
A Boat Forces Detachment 33 Special Purpose Craft responded and spotted the kayaker stranded on the rocky shore, according to the news release. The boat crew used a rescue line to get the kayaker to the boat and transported him to the University of the Virgin Islands pier, where Emergency Medical Service personnel were waiting.
“Thanks to the swift response and highly skilled crew we were able to achieve the best case scenario for the situation,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo Sanchez, who served as the boat Coxswain for the case. “Arriving on scene before sunset was key to us being able to spot and rescue him.” Sanchez said the rescue was particularly rewarding because it was also the first rescue case for two of the crew.
“We are constantly training to remain proficient and be at our best when the call comes in, being able to rely on your training to help save a life is what it’s all about and makes all the hard work worthwhile,” Sanchez said in a news release.
Sanchez also said the kayaker was able to call for help using his cellphone, which was starting to lose signal.
“It’s important for boaters to have some type of VHF marine communications as a primary means of communication, to always use a life jacket and prepare a float plan that will be shared with a responsible person who can call for help and provide the details of a voyage in case of an overdue situation,” according to the news release.